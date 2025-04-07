Getty Images

Eddie Howe’s side face Leicester City at the King Power Stadium tonight searching for three Premier League wins in a row.

The Magpies defeated Brentford last week to aid their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League in a match that marked their first return to action following their Carabao Cup triumph at Wembley. Ruud van Nistelrooy’s Leicester City await on Monday night - and whilst Howe has named an unchanged team for each of their last two outings, the Magpies head coach faces a number of big calls to make with his starting XI.

Injury concerns surrounding Alexander Isak, Joelinton and Anthony Gordon, who is back from suspension, are not expected to be long-term worries but could come into his thinking when he names his side to take to the field in Leicestershire.

Here, we take a look at the starting XI that Howe could name for his side’s clash against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium. Do you agree with our picks? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

Newcastle United expected team v Leicester City

Nick Pope

Pope may have conceded a penalty in midweek, but he did pull off a couple of important saves to keep Brentford out and allow the Magpies to leave with all three points. Injury kept him out of the reverse fixture before Christmas.

Kieran Trippier

Trippier has rolled back the years in recent weeks and was again superb against Brentford. He is a leader in this team and will be keen to help guide the club back into the Champions League.

Fabian Schar

Schar extended his stay at St James’ Park last week. A clean sheet and a win on Monday would cap off a brilliant week for him.

Dan Burn

Burn continued his memorable few weeks with a solid performance against the Bees at St James’ Park.

Tino Livramento

Livramento put in yet another top performance against Brentford as he continues to impress at left-back. The former Southampton man has been brilliant in recent weeks and added Bryan Mbeumo to the ever growing list of wingers he has kept quiet this season.

Bruno Guimaraes

Guimaraes netted against the Foxes back in December and will lead the team out at the King Power Stadium.

Sandro Tonali

What more can be said about the Italian? He has been simply sensational recently and his stunning strike (which he meant) against Brentford was just another highlight to add to his ever growing Newcastle United reel.

Joelinton

Joelinton has shown time and time again why he needs to be in the starting lineup and that will undoubtedly happen again tonight if the club believes he is fit enough.

Jacob Murphy

Murphy didn’t have his best game on Wednesday, but still ended it with yet another assist for Alexander Isak.

Alexander Isak

Despite a minor groin injury, Isak is almost a certainty to start if he is fit. He netted his 20th Premier League goal of the season on Wednesday night.

Barnes has enjoyed a good spell in the first-team and would keep Gordon out of the starting XI on merit if he is picked to face his former side.