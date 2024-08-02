Bruno Guimaraes and Lloyd Kelly could make their first appearances for Newcastle United in pre-season this weekend.

The Magpies face Yokohama F. Marinos at the Japan National Stadium on Saturday (11am kick-off BST/7pm local time) to round-off their Tokyo tour. And head coach Eddie Howe has hinted at potential changes following Wednesday’s 4-1 win over Urawa Red Diamonds.

Howe named a strong side at the Saitama Stadium as Alexander Isak, Lewis Hall and a Jacob Murphy brace helped Newcastle to a comfortable win. Nick Pope started in goal behind a back four of Tino Livramento, and Emil Krafth, Dan Burn and Lewis Hall.

Harvey Barnes, Alexander Isak and Jacob Murphy formed the front three while Joe Willock and Sean Longstaff were recalled into the midfield to feature alongside Joelinton as build their fitness after missing the game at Hull City four days earlier.

But there will be changes against Yokohama, with some key players expected to be involved.

Bruno Guimaraes and Fabian Schar weren’t risked versus Urawa having only recently reported back for pre-season after being handed extra time off for their respective involvement at Euro 2024 and Copa America.

The same goes for Martin Dubravka, whose future is uncertain, while tomorrow could see Lloyd Kelly unveiled for the first time on a matchday.

Kelly officially joined from AFC Bournemouth on July 1 and while he has trained with his new teammates, he is yet to feature in matches.

“I hope they will all feature,” said Howe when asked about Guimaraes, Schar and Kelly. “They all trained [Wednesday], we did a training session in the morning and they trained well.

“Good to have them with us, we expect them to play some part in the game.”