Newcastle United target 'closing' in on £25m Premier League transfer

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe. (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Latest Newcastle United transfer news and rumours as they prepare for the new Premier League

Newcastle United’s first game of the new 2024/25 season is a home clash against newly promoted Southampton on 17th August. Eddie Howe’s side are currently in the middle of the run of pre-season friendlies.

They face Yokohama FM in their next clash this weekend. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours coming out of the club...

Winger latest

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Newcastle’s league rivals West Ham are ‘closing’ in on a deal for Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville, as per a report by Sky Sports. The winger has been linked with a few club this summer including Liverpool, Chelsea and the Toon Army. However, in this latest update, it appears he is heading for the London Stadium along with Borussia Dortmund’s Nicholas Fullkrug and potentially Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The 22-year-old, who is from Holland, caught the eye with the Whites last term in the Championship and scored 23 goals in all competitions. He helped them reach the play-off final but they missed out on promotion to the top flight after losing to Southampton in the final at Wembley, with former Newcastle man Adam Armstrong scoring the winner.

Leeds boss Daniel Farke outlined his importance to the team earlier this year and said: “He is playing an outstanding season in terms of performances, end product and also his willingness to work for the team, to be there and deliver on a daily basis even in training, otherwise you can’t deliver consistency in this league.

“You have to be on it each and every day on the training pitch but also with good habits in nutrition, sleep and recovery. We don’t have to speak about the potential of Cree, the sky is the limit with his potential but to show consistency this is crucial. It’s no coincidence he has delivered many end products.”

Defender explains move

Tuttosport claimed Newcastle were keen on defender Dean Huijsen. However, he has now joined Bournemouth from Juventus.

He has explained his decision to the Daily Echo: “I’m really excited to be here and excited to get started with the guys and get to know them. The team in general play really exciting football – really progressive, forward football. As a club, the coach and the directors really gave me a good feeling.

“I spoke to him (Andoni Iraola) earlier and we had a really good talk. I’m really excited and happy. I thought England was actually going to be a bit colder, but it is really nice, by the sea and the town is really beautiful.”

“I think the Premier League, on the whole, is the best league in the world and the most exciting league. “Most people in the world watch the Premier League and I think we can have a really good season ahead. I think we can actually beat the (points) record, with the team we have. I think so far we’ve kept all our key players and I’m really excited. Hopefully we can strive to push for something.”