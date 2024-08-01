Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Eddie Howe has admitted that it would be ‘difficult’ for Newcastle United to sign a ‘blockbuster’ name this summer transfer window.

The Magpies have signed two goalkeepers, Odysseas Vlachodimos and John Ruddy, and Lloyd Kelly so far this summer, but have been frustrated as they seek another breakthrough. With many of their Premier League rivals strengthening their squads around them, Newcastle’s seeming lack of activity has raised a few eyebrows on Tyneside.

Whilst many fans would acknowledge that a complete transformation and upheaval of players is not necessarily required this summer, there are a few positions that need to be strengthened in. One of those positions is in attacking areas with the club having lost Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson to Brighton and Nottingham Forest respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whilst Minteh never made a competitive appearance for the club, he was tipped as someone that could play at right wing this season. Similarly, Anderson is not an out and out winger but his versatility gave Newcastle cover.

Asked if the right wing would be somewhere the club would look to strengthen during the transfer window, Howe told the Gazette: “I never like to discuss positions because I don’t think it is right for the players that you have but we’re fighting for those positions. But of course, we’ll take a look at the squad, we’re analysing every player and position and we’ll try and strengthen the squad before the window shuts.”

A whole host of names have been linked with a move to St James’ Park this summer with everything from big-money signings to value-for-money players tipped to move to the north east. The last time the Magpies were in Japan, they secured a then world-record deal for Alan Shearer.

Asked if another ‘blockbuster’ move could be completed this time around, Howe admitted the nature of the transfer market and financial restrictions would make that ‘difficult’ this month. “I think a blockbuster like that might be difficult.” Howe said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The rules have sort of changed transfers. I hope not permanently, and in time we will improve our position to enable us to sign those calibre of players but currently that’s difficult for us.

“We’re navigating a period where we have to be very aware of what we’re doing financially, having to plan ahead. But I hope that won’t be forever.”