Eddie Howe was forced into a tactical reshuffle of his Newcastle United side at Liverpool on Wednesday night.

A groin injury to Alexander Isak saw the striker drop out of the squad to face Liverpool as Callum Wilson came into the starting line-up for his first Premier League start of the season. Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister scored in either half as Liverpool claimed a 2-0 win to move 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Wilson’s introduction to the starting line-up in place of Isak saw Howe change his side’s formation with Anthony Gordon playing just behind Wilson through the middle and Joe Willock out wide on the left. Gordon had previously caused Liverpool problems playing out on the left wing - scoring in each of Newcastle’s last two matches against The Reds at St James’ Park.

But Isak’s absence had a knock-on impact as Newcastle failed to register a shot on target in the match.

“It goes without saying how important he is to us and I think you can see that [against Liverpool],” Howe said. “I thought we missed him.

“It was a late decision around midday today that we just didn't feel right in his groin. So we didn't want to take the risk, we've got too many big games to come.

“But that meant a tactical reshuffle so we changed things around. We brought Callum in and played a different way and I thought our system looked good, I thought our shape looked good, I had no issues with that.

“No issues with the effort levels, the commitment was there. Which was much improved from Manchester City, just our quality was missing.”

Eddie Howe on Newcastle United formation change v Liverpool

Explaining the formation change, Howe added: “I think it was difficult to ask Callum to play on his own. We wanted to try and get him support and help and also to try and be competitive in the game and to try and ask Liverpool some questions.

“So trying to play with two players up there I think certainly didn't harm us defensively and I thought it gave us a twin attack and there were some really dangerous counter-attack moments for us in the game and some really dangerous situations that we didn't make the most of.”

Another defeat at Anfield for Newcastle United

The result leaves Newcastle sitting sixth in the Premier League table, two points behind Chelsea in fifth.

"We could have done better,” Howe admitted. “I don't think it was a bad performance in any way but with the two goals we could have done much better. Both were passes into our box that we did not get tight enough to their midfielders which is frustrating really.

"Going the other way we had opportunities and moments but we were not clinical enough when those few chances did come our way. Maybe we were a bit lacking with the final ball too.

"It is always about our team and what we want to do but of course you have to try to control their big threats. I thought we did that pretty well in general but they are never a team that you can fully control with the pace and quality they have on the counter-attack especially, that can be devastating. But in the main I think we defended pretty well."

Next up for Newcastle is Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup on Sunday before the return to Premier League action at West Ham United on March 10. After that it’s Liverpool again in the Carabao Cup final on March 16 at Wembley Stadium.