Eddie Howe explains Newcastle United's 16 absences – and drops Bruno Guimaraes hint

Howe’s side beat Real Vallecano 2-1 at St James’s Park yesterday in what was the club’s final mid-season warm-up game.

United’s head coach fielded an experienced team and named an inexperienced bench, and Bruno Guimaraes, Callum Wilson and Fabian Schar – who all played at the World Cup – were among those who weren’t involved in the friendly.

Howe addressed the absences ahead of Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup tie against Bournemouth at St James’s Park.

Asked about those players coming back from the World Cup, Howe said: “Everyone’s coming back at different times and stages with different things behind them.

"We’re having to manage that situation, and trying to get the players fit as quickly as possible without putting them at risk of injury. Slightly unusual time for us with players coming back at different stages and (with) different needs. Today reflected that.

"Hopefully, the players that played got what they needed, and they’re all a step closer to being fit and ready to play.”

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe and assistant Jason Tindall, left.

Asked if some of those players who missed the Vallecano game would be available for the Bournemouth cup tie, Howe said: “I’ll have to wait and see, assess the squad, and then try and pick a team that will be competitive against Bournemouth.”

Guimaraes returned to Newcastle’s training ground late last week in the wake of Brazil’s quarter-final exit – and Howe stressed that he had reported back with “no problems”.

“Bruno’s a player we haven’t seen much of, but he’s such an important player for us,” said Howe. “We need to get his training load right, and make sure when he’s fit and available, he’s at his very best. He’s fine, no problems with him.”

Meanwhile, Sean Longstaff and Chris Wood were on target for Newcastle against Vallecano.

Newcastle United and Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

“It was really good, just the test we needed,” said Howe. “Vallecano have been very good this season, a really strong team. They play, in essence, like a Premier League team, a very aggressive, front-foot team.