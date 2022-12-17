Eddie Howe issues Newcastle United injury update on Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson

The striker, sidelined since September with a thigh injury suffered on international duty with Sweden, is yet to return to full training – and Eddie Howe doesn’t expect him to be fit for Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup tie against Bournemouth.

"With Alex, there was no fixed return date on him,” said United’s head coach.

“I think the medical team have just tried to look at his recovery day by day, and try and get him in the best physical place he can be in the ideal time.

"We hoped to have him fit and available for the Bournemouth game, but I don’t think that’s going to look likely. We’ll just take it on a game-by-game basis.”

Howe doesn’t have a provisional comeback date for Isak, signed for a club-record £60million fee in the summer.

“It’s a difficult one,” said Howe. “We haven’t got a return date on him. Hes with the medical team at the moment, and he’s working hard and making progress. I can’t give you a return date.”

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak.

Callum Wilson – who returned from England duty this week – was also not involved in this afternoon’s 2-1 win over Real Vallecano.

Howe insisted after the game that the striker had not returned to Newcastle with an injury, but wouldn’t reveal whether he’s in line to face Bournemouth, his former club, in the fourth-round tie.

“We've only seen Callum briefly, but I don't want to give too much away, to be honest,” said Howe.

Sean Longstaff and Chris Wood were on target for Newcastle against Vallecano, while Matt Targett put the ball into his own net at the other end of the pitch.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe and assistant Jason Tindall, left.

“It was really good, just the test we needed,” said Howe. “Vallecano have been very good this season, a really strong team. They play, in essence, like a Premier League team, a very aggressive, front-foot team.