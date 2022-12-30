Eddie Howe explains possible Newcastle United transfer rethink after injury blow

The midfielder's facing up to two months on the sidelines after suffering a calf injury, and Howe was asked ahead of tomorrow's home game against Leeds United whether the loss of Shelvey would force the club’s hand in the transfer market.

“That’s something we’re reflecting (on) and analysing on a daily basis,” said United’s head coach.

“We’ll have a look at it, have a look at our squad. It’s a forever changing thing, day by day. So yeah, I don’t think it’s forced any immediate reaction to say ‘we must do this’. No definite decision has been made, but I think we’ll reflect (on it).”

Shelvey, out of contract next summer, had worked through the summer on his fitness. Howe said: “I think he’s disappointed. Jonjo’s a passionate guy. He lives for football, he lives for that feeling of playing and showing his skills on a weekly basis.

"So that’s a big driver in his life, and when he’s not able to do that physically, it's a big thing taken away from him. I think, initially, huge disappointment from him. We’re currently supporting him.

"I saw him yesterday, and had a good chat with him. He’s a lot more positive now about the future, really focusing on the future.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.

"Although the time period is lengthy, it’s not a long-term injury. He can very quickly get into his rehab, start running again quite quickly. There’s a lot to be positive about.”

The 30-year-old said: “I’ve got three games to get another year, and hopefully I should do that this season. I mean, I’d be a bit worried if I didn’t!

"At the end of the day you’re always playing for a new contract, and I’m not thick, I’m not getting younger. I’m 30 years of age.

"I’ve been six-and-a-half years now, we know what the craic is around the city – and what you can and can’t do.

