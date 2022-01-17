Eddie Howe explains surprise Newcastle United selection call
Eddie Howe has revealed why he handed Paul Dummett his first appearance of the season against Watford.
Dummett started Saturday’s 1-1 draw at St James’s Park after only “minimal training”. The 30-year-old, out of contract at the end of the season, had been sidelined since suffering a calf injury last summer.
The left-back, brought into the team for his experience and leadership, won praise from Howe after playing the full 90 minutes for the relegation-threatened club.
“He’s come back into the group, he’s trained very well,” said United’s head coach. “He’s got huge experience. He’s reliable. I really, really like him. He’s got leadership qualities as well. He’s been in this position many times here, and, I think, for all those reasons I thought he was the right person to start. He played very well.
"He showed his quality, and he’ll only get better from this point. He’s had minimal training, but he was very keen to play, and try and affect the group.”