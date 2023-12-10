Newcastle United injuries: Eddie Howe is set to welcome Sean Longstaff back into the side at Tottenham Hotspur.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe has already suggested his plans for players returning from injury.

The Magpies are set to be boosted by the return of Sean Longstaff for the trip to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday (4:30pm kick-off). Longstaff missed the last four matches with an ankle injury but could return to the starting line-up at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Callum Wilson, Harvey Barnes, Joe Willock and Sven Botman are also understood to be closing in on returns from injury. Dan Burn, Elliot Anderson, Matt Targett, Jacob Murphy, Javier Manquillo, Nick Pope and Sandro Tonali are also currently unavailable.

Howe has named the same outfield for each of the last four matches but admitted he doesn't have the luxury to ease players back into the side once they are declared fit to play.

When asked if he would be patient when re-introducing the likes of Longstaff, Wilson and Botman into his side, Howe told The Gazette: "Probably not with the number of games we've got coming up and the very tight turnaround. It's not a normal season for us where we're not playing Saturday to Saturday."

Sunday's match at Spurs is Newcastle's fifth game in the space of two weeks. The Magpies still have AC Milan in the Champions League and a Premier League match against Fulham at St James' Park before a Carabao Cup trip to Chelsea and Luton Town in the league to play before Christmas.