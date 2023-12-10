News you can trust since 1849
Eddie Howe has already dropped Newcastle United selection hint before major injury boost - £93m trio close

Newcastle United injuries: Eddie Howe is set to welcome Sean Longstaff back into the side at Tottenham Hotspur.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 10th Dec 2023, 13:22 GMT
Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe has already suggested his plans for players returning from injury.

The Magpies are set to be boosted by the return of Sean Longstaff for the trip to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday (4:30pm kick-off). Longstaff missed the last four matches with an ankle injury but could return to the starting line-up at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Callum Wilson, Harvey Barnes, Joe Willock and Sven Botman are also understood to be closing in on returns from injury. Dan Burn, Elliot Anderson, Matt Targett, Jacob Murphy, Javier Manquillo, Nick Pope and Sandro Tonali are also currently unavailable.

Howe has named the same outfield for each of the last four matches but admitted he doesn't have the luxury to ease players back into the side once they are declared fit to play.

When asked if he would be patient when re-introducing the likes of Longstaff, Wilson and Botman into his side, Howe told The Gazette: "Probably not with the number of games we've got coming up and the very tight turnaround. It's not a normal season for us where we're not playing Saturday to Saturday."

Sunday's match at Spurs is Newcastle's fifth game in the space of two weeks. The Magpies still have AC Milan in the Champions League and a Premier League match against Fulham at St James' Park before a Carabao Cup trip to Chelsea and Luton Town in the league to play before Christmas.

"Everyone coming back from injury would have probably been eased in [in a normal fixture schedule]," Howe added. "But we need players back and we need them back quickly." 

