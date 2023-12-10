Newcastle United injuries: Sean Longstaff has teased his return to the squad for the trip to Tottenham Hotspur.

Newcastle United are set to be boosted by the return of at least one key player from injury at Tottenham Hotspur this Sunday (4:30pm kick-off).

Sean Longstaff has missed the last four matches for Newcastle with an ankle injury picked up at AFC Bournemouth a month ago. Although the 26-year-old was able to complete the match at the Vitality Stadium, he has subsequently missed Newcastle's matches against Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United and Everton.

But he has unofficially confirmed his return to Eddie Howe's side by posting on Twitter: "Back at it down in London."

The midfielder accompanied the tweet with a graphic promoting the match itself. Newcastle will be looking to bounce back from a 3-0 defeat at Everton on Thursday.

Last week, Magpies boss Eddie Howe confirmed Longstaff's injury was not long-term and he was hopeful of seeing him back in action soon. The midfielder has played a key role in Newcastle's midfield so far this season and is currently enjoying his joint-best scoring season to date at the club with three goals in 17 appearances.

Longstaff watched from the stands as Anthony Gordon scored the only goal of the game to secure a 1-0 win over Man United at St James' Park last weekend. After the match, he joined his team-mates in the dressing room to celebrate the three points.

And on Monday evening, Longstaff shared the dressing room photo along with a caption stating his 'full focus' was now on Thursday's trip to Everton (7:30pm kick-off).

"What a performance from the lads," Longstaff tweeted. " Hope you enjoyed your weekends Mags and full focus now on Thursday!"