Jacob Murphy has featured in every one of the club’s 27 Premier League games so far this term.

What’s more, the winger has started third-placed United’s last three fixtures, all of which ended in wins for Eddie Howe’s team.

Murphy – who pointed to an imaginary watch on his wrist when he left the field in response to Erik ten Hag’s pre-match time-wasting claims – created a series of chances in Sunday’s 2-0 win over Manchester United at St James’ Park, and underlined his importance to the a team which is pushing for Champions League football.

“Jacob gives his all, week in, week out, whether he’s playing 60 minutes or two minutes,” said United’s head coach. “That might sound like an obvious statement, but it’s easier said than done.

"He’s never let me down. He’s wholehearted and is a real team player. He plays for the team, not himself, and I love that about him. He’s also a very, very good player.

"He’s got outstanding qualities, and I thought on Sunday you saw a really intelligent performance from him. He was picking up good pockets of space, just behind their defence, and his technical delivery was really high.”

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe and players celebrate after the final whistle.

Murphy, signed from Norwich City in 2017 when Rafa Benitez was manager, is under contract at St James’ Park until 2027.

