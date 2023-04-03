Dan Ashworth has appointed a number of scouts since his appointment as sporting director last season. Ashworth, overhauling the club’s youth system and scouting structure, has hired Edward Black as lead academy scout, according to Training Ground Guru.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Black had been Arsenal’s North of England and Scotland emerging talent scout.

Newcastle have previously appointed Paul McLaren as head of national youth scouting and Paul Midgley as head of youth recruitment. Both had been working for Premier League champions Manchester City.

Speaking to the matchday programme for yesterday’s 2-0 home win over Manchester United, Midgley said: “The football club’s only going in one direction at the moment – and long may that continue. It’s exciting to be at the start of the project and being involved in everything as it unfolds over the next five to 10 years.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s also been reported that Delroy Ebanks will join from West Ham, where he had been head of youth recruitment. Ebanks will become the club’s lead scout for the South of England. Paul Baker will fulfil that role for the North.

Structural change

The players' entrance at St James' Park.

Eddie Howe spoke about the club’s scouting restructure last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Your football club's success depends on recruitment,” said United’s head coach. “It's that important. Who you bring into your football club really dictates what happens afterwards. I'm not involved in the structure of how we set up those departments.