Saint-Maximin set up Newcastle United’s opening goal in last night’s 5-1 win over West Ham United at the London Stadium. The winger is enjoying a run of games in the team, which is third in the Premier League ahead of Saturday’s game away to Brentford.

The 26-year-old had a spell out in the first half of the season after suffering a hamstring injury in August – and he had to be patient on his return to fitness.

However, a two-game suspension for Joelinton saw Saint-Maximin return to the team last month – and he’s helped the club win four successive games.

“I think Maxi has been very focused for a while now,” said United’s head coach. "I think he’s trained very well, first and foremost, and that’s always the first aspect of the game that I judge, because, for me, that then leads to the performance.

"He’s trained well, he’s been focused, and I think he’s really keen for the team to do well. He’s an integral part of our team, because he’s slightly different – no one can do what Maxi does.

"He’s very much an individual, but he’s performing well in a team structure"

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe speaks with winger Allan Saint-Maximin during the West Ham United game.

Speaking before the West Ham game, Howe insisted that Saint-Maximin, signed in 2019 from Nice during Steve Bruce’s time as head coach, was part of his plans going forward.

“Without a doubt (he is part of my plans),” said Howe. “I wouldn't be picking him in the team if he wasn't part of the now and the future, because I don't believe in that.

“The rest’s up to Allan. Allan has to perform week in, week out to maintain his standing in the group. That's the same for any player. We really like him, we really respect him, he can make a difference for us.”

Saint-Maximin revealed this month that he had an “opportunity” to leave in Januarys transfer window.

“I had the opportunity to go to another club in January, but the club said they want me to stay and that I’m important,” said Saint-Maximin.

