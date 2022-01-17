Eddie Howe highlights what Newcastle United 'can't do' with £25m striker following frustrating debut against Watford
It was a frustrating afternoon for Newcastle United and debutant Chris Wood as they drew 1-1 with Watford at St James’s Park.
Allan Saint-Maximin’s strike was cancelled out by Joao Pedro as The Magpies remained in the relegation zone.
The match marked Chris Wood’s first appearance for the club after joining from Burnley for £25million on Thursday.
It wasn’t quite a dream debut for the 30-year-old as he headed a couple of chances over and often found himself isolated as Newcastle failed to find a second goal and were ultimately punished by the visitors.
But Newcastle boss Eddie Howe was content with the striker’s 90 minute display after just two days training with the side.
“Chris is getting used to the team and it is slightly different to how he’s used to playing,” Howe told The Gazette. “I thought he led the line well and brought a physical presence to make the ball stick.
"I thought as a team we isolated him in the last period of the game after we scored and that’s something we can’t do.”
The match also marked a league debut for Kieran Trippier following his £12million move from Atletico Madrid earlier this month. The England international played the full game and managed to be effective at both ends.
“I thought [Wood and Trippier] did very well and really contributed to the team in that first period,” Howe admitted. “Kieran with his attacking play along with Ryan Fraser, I thought they linked really well with some really good balls into the box.”