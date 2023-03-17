The club sold midfielder Jonjo Shelvey to Nottingham Forest in January – and didn’t replace him.

And Howe is looking to replace Shelvey in the summer transfer window.

"There's a hole in the squad left by his departure,” said United’s head coach. “He's a big character, a big personality, with a lot of experience – and that's certainly something we will need at some stage to replace.

“Ideally, we’d not have lost that from the squad in the first place, but these things happen. Our midfield is light, as I've said before, and there's a lot to be said for having Jonjo's experience, general game management and know-how in your squad."

Howe hadn’t wanted to lose Shelvey, who was in the final year of his contract, but close to triggering a one-year extension to his deal.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe wants to sign a midfielder in the summer.

Shelvey, however, was keen to leave in search of first-team football, having found himself on the fringes of Howe’s team when he returned from the injury he suffered last summer.

