News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
15 hours ago Nursing strikes 2023: Unions back pay offer - but it’s not over yet
7 hours ago International Criminal Court issue arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin
11 hours ago Ann Summers boss Jacqueline Gold has died aged 62
12 hours ago Teacher strikes in England paused as union confirms government talks
14 hours ago Alison Hammond confirmed as new Great British Bake Off co-host
14 hours ago Summer holiday travel warning as Passport Office set to strike

Eddie Howe hints at Newcastle United transfer priority

Eddie Howe’s hinted at Newcastle United’s summer transfer priority.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 17th Mar 2023, 16:30 GMT- 2 min read

The club sold midfielder Jonjo Shelvey to Nottingham Forest in January – and didn’t replace him.

Read More
The 'exceptional' Newcastle United player sidelined for almost a month
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Shelvey’s departure to last night’s Premier League opponents left a “hole” in the squad, according to Howe, who was keen to bring Leicester City midfielder James Maddison to the club last summer.

Most Popular

And Howe is looking to replace Shelvey in the summer transfer window.

"There's a hole in the squad left by his departure,” said United’s head coach. “He's a big character, a big personality, with a lot of experience – and that's certainly something we will need at some stage to replace.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Ideally, we’d not have lost that from the squad in the first place, but these things happen. Our midfield is light, as I've said before, and there's a lot to be said for having Jonjo's experience, general game management and know-how in your squad."

Howe hadn’t wanted to lose Shelvey, who was in the final year of his contract, but close to triggering a one-year extension to his deal.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe wants to sign a midfielder in the summer.
Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe wants to sign a midfielder in the summer.
Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe wants to sign a midfielder in the summer.

Shelvey, however, was keen to leave in search of first-team football, having found himself on the fringes of Howe’s team when he returned from the injury he suffered last summer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It wasn’t a decision wanted to take,” said Howe. "It wasn't a premeditated decision by me to take that risk. It was 99% out of my hands that Jonjo was going to leave, so, yeah, we sort of feel a bit of hole left with his presence gone, but it's happened – and now we have to make the best out of the situation.”

Eddie HoweNottingham ForestPremier LeagueLeicester City