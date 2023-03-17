News you can trust since 1849
The 'exceptional' Newcastle United player sidelined for almost a month

Joelinton will return to Newcastle United’s starting XI “refreshed” – and ready to go.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 17th Mar 2023, 06:00 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 07:40 GMT

That’s the view of Eddie Howe, who lost the midfielder to a two-game ban earlier this month. Joelinton picked up the suspension after being shown his 10th yellow card of the season in the club’s 2-0 loss to Manchester City.

Eddie Howe names 'frustrated' Newcastle United player
Joelinton – who missed last weekend’s win over Wolverhampton Wanderers – will be free to play after tonight’s game against Nottingham Forest, but the 26-year-old will have to wait until April 2, when Manchester United visit St James' Park, to return because of the two-week international break.

Howe was asked how Joelinton has been behind the scenes ahead of Newcastle’s visit to the City Ground.

“He’s been exceptional, as he always is,” said United's head coach. “He’s done some one-to-one sessions. He’s really worked hard on his game in this break, so it’s a chance for him to totally refresh, get that suspension away from his mind – and get back to work.”

Meanwhile, Joelinton missed out on a place in the Brazil squad for a March 25 friendly against World Cup semi-finalists Morocco along with team-mate Bruno Guimaraes.

However, the uncapped Joelinton, pushing for his first call-up, was given encouragement by interim manager Ramon Menezes.

Newcastle United midfielder Joelinton.
Menezes said: “Joelinton’s a great player, and can fit in as a defensive midfielder, (or) midfielder. He’s a strong player who we’re watching, and who can wear the shirt of the national team at any time.”

Joelinton, signed from Hoffenheim in the summer of 2019 in a £40million deal, has previously spoken about his international ambitions. He said: “I still believe, and I’m very positive.”

