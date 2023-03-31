Howe revealed after this month’s win over Nottingham Forest that Almiron was facing up to six weeks on the sidelines after suffering a thigh injury in training.

Almiron was pictured running during the internaitonal break, and there were hopes that the club’s 11-goal leading scorer was ahead of schedule in his rehabilitation.

However, Howe, speaking ahead of Sunday’s Premier League home game against Manchester United, has revealed that there has been no change to his expected return date.

“I don’t see that changing,” said United’s head coach. “I’d love it to. I’d love him to beat the timescale given, but I just don’t see it currently.

“He’s making really good progress. I think he’s pain-free. I don’t think there’s any long-term issues. I think it’s just a case of that’s the time it will take for the muscle to full heal.