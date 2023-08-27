Former Everton youngster makes senior debut after Newcastle United loan switch
Young Newcastle United forward Cameron Ferguson has left the club on a half-season loan deal.
The 20-year-old striker has joined Scottish League Two side Forfar Athletic until January 2024.
Ferguson is the son of former Newcastle and Everton forward Duncan Ferguson and joined the club’s academy from Tranmere Rovers in 2021. Shortly after The Magpies confirmed the youngster’s loan exit, he made his competitive senior debut at Forfar in the Scottish fourth tier as he came on for the second half in the club’s 2-1 defeat at home to Bonnyrigg.
The Liverpool-born forward made seven appearances for Newcastle in the Premier League 2 Division 2 and Papa John’s Trophy last season. The season prior he made 10 appearances for the club’s second string side, scoring twice.
Prior to joining Tranmere, Ferguson spent time at Everton’s academy, where his dad previously worked as a coach. Duncan Ferguson is a club legend at Goodison Park having scored 72 goals in 273 appearances for Everton.