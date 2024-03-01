Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Eddie Howe believes his destiny is in his own hands as Newcastle United head coach.

This comes after a report from Germany claimed German national team manager Julian Nagelsmann, formerly of Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig, was being lined up as a potential replacement for Howe this summer. The 36-year-old's contract with the German national team ends following the Euro 2024 tournament this summer.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After helping Newcastle avoid relegation and then finish fourth in the Premier League while also reaching the Carabao Cup final in his first two seasons, Howe and his side have endured a more difficult campaign this time around. The Magpies currently sit 10th in the Premier League table having exited the Champions League at the group stage and being beaten in the Carabao Cup by Chelsea in the quarter-finals.

Newcastle have also reached the quarter-finals of the FA Cup for only the second time since 2006. But holders Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium stand in their way of a Wembley return.

When asked about the speculation surrounding his job, Howe issued a firm response: "It doesn't affect me. I'm here, I'm sat in the seat and my future will be defined by what I do, no one else.

"It’s up to me to continually prove. I back myself and my ability. I know my qualities. I know what I bring to the job and I have ambitions for the team and the club and I can’t control what people write and what speculation there is in every sense. I don’t try to get involved in it."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Howe's position at Newcastle is understood to be secure despite recent results as he continues to receive backing from the club's owners.

“It's difficult for me to speak for them, but I have felt a support and an understanding for the season that we have had and things that have been thrown at us and things that have happened," Howe added.

"That's really important from my side that I do feel that support. I'm not going to try and put words in people's mouths or anything like that, but I think they have seen from afar how difficult this season has been.

"We know we are running out of chances. We are still in there fighting. My management career has not been smooth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At the start, I took on the hardest challenge I will have in the depths of League Two. It served me well. Perceived adversity and challenges, this is nothing new just on a greater scale."

Newcastle United were beaten 4-1 by Arsenal last weekend.

Newcastle have been hit by numerous injury issues this season and the side's form has dipped significantly in the Premier League with just three wins from their last 13 matches.

"We’re not at our fluent best but there is a lot of good," Howe said on his side's form. "There is some frustration that we’re not quite ourselves, but I think that will come. I have no doubt, once we’re back to full strength, you’ll see the real Newcastle again."