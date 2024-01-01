Liverpool 4-2 Newcastle United: Eddie Howe has hit out at a crucial decision in his side's defeat at Anfield.

Eddie Howe has hit out at the decision to award Liverpool a second penalty in Newcastle United's 4-2 defeat at Anfield on Monday night.

Newcastle had pulled the game back to 3-2 heading into the closing stages with Sven Botman's header adding to Alexander Isak's equaliser. Mohamed Salah opened the scoring for Liverpool before Curtis Jones and Cody Gakpo added goals for the hosts.

But the result was put beyond doubt after Martin Dubravka was adjudged to have fouled Diogo Jota inside the penalty area. The Newcastle goalkeeper had saved a first-half penalty from Salah but was sent the wrong way with the second penalty to make it 4-2.

Diogo Jota goes down in the penalty area to win Liverpool a penalty late on.

While Howe was disappointed with his side's defending in the match, he did call into question Anthony Taylor's decision to award Liverpool a second penalty which then wasn't overturned by VAR.

"A lot happened," Howe admitted with Dan Burn and Luis Diaz both having goals ruled out for offside. "Action packed game. We're disappointed with the way we defended.

"I didn't think the second one was a penalty. And I did think Sean Longstaff's one before that was.

"It shouldn't be given. Martin has pulled his hand away. He's had two steps before going down. For me it's not a penalty. Even the first one the contact was so minimal. We feel hard done by.

"You have to have the mindset that you create your luck. Feeling sorry for yourself never has any positive outcome.