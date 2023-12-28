Jamaal Lascelles' contract at Newcastle United is set to expire at the end of the season.

Eddie Howe has praised the impact Jamaal Lascelles has made since coming back into the Newcastle United side as a new contract is considered for the defender.

Lascelles has been a regular in the Newcastle side once again following an injury to Sven Botman picked up in September. The Newcastle captain has already made more appearances this season than he did throughout the whole of the previous campaign.

"I think Jamaal has done really, really well this season," Howe admitted. "His game has come on in lots of different ways.

"Firstly I think defensively, aerially he's always been really strong. I think his defensive understanding of what we want him to do has been very good from day one. His use of the ball has improved and he looks really comfortable in the team and the moment and he's playing some really good football."

Jamaal Lascelles celebrates his goal against Chelsea.

Lascelles' current contract is up at the end of the 2023-24 season, casting potential uncertainty over his long-term future at the club. But Howe insists Lascelles is part of his plans moving forward and the club prepare new contract talks.

"I'm unsure on contract talks with Jamaal," Howe said. "I'm just trying to rack my brains as to where his contract is at but I think he is part of our long-term future for sure."

