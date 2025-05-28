Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe was recognised at the annual League Managers Association awards for his achievements this season.

The curtain came down on a historic season at St James Park on Sunday as Newcastle United secured their place in next season’s Champions League.

Despite suffering a narrow home defeat against Everton, Aston Villa’s 2-0 defeat at Manchester United ensured the Magpies claimed a top five spot in the Premier League table and will face the elite of European football for the second time in Eddie Howe’s managerial reign on Tyneside. Although the riches and glamour of the Champions League will understandably excite supporters, the season’s main highlight and biggest achievement was Newcastle bringing an end to their 70-year wait for major domestic silverware after Howe led the Magpies to a 2-1 Carabao Cup final win against Liverpool.

The Wembley win was the latest high point in Howe’s incredible rise with Newcastle after his arrival in November 2021 signalled the start of a resurrection of fortunes at St James Park. After helping his side ease away from the Premier League relegation zone during his first six months in the role, Howe led United into the Champions League and to their first major cup final since 1999 during his first season in charge. After narrowly missing out on European football by the barest of margins during the 2023/24 season, Newcastle made amends in spectacular fashion during their most recent season under Howe by qualifying for the Champions League and lifting major silverware.

Howe has received plenty of plaudits across the media for the job he has done during his time with the Magpies - and now he has been recognised by the League Managers Association after he received the John Duncan Award at their annual dinner.

A statement released on the LMA website read: “In awarding the John Duncan Awards, the LMA recognises individuals who have achieved notable and historic successes for their clubs. Bompastor was acknowledged for achieving the domestic treble with Chelsea Women in her first season at the helm, Howe for victory in the Carabao League Cup and Newcastle's first major trophy in 70 years, and Glasner for leading Palace to their first ever major trophy and venture into European football by winning the Emirates FA Cup. Postecoglou was recognised for triumph in the UEFA Europa League earlier this month, whilst Slegers oversaw Arsenal Women’s success in winning the UEFA Women’s Champions League.”

LMA chief executive Richard Bevan OBE added: “Members also recognised the significant successes of Daniel Farke, Chris Davies, Grant McCann, Sonia Bompastor and Jay Sadler, all of whom highlighted their unique managerial qualities across a highly entertaining season. It was also pleasure to award this season’s LMA John Duncan Awards to Sonia, Eddie Howe, Oliver Glasner, Ange Postecoglou and Renée Slegers. All five worthy recipients have now undoubtedly cemented their names in the rich and illustrious histories of their respective clubs.”

