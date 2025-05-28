Former Manchester City star Micah Richards has been impressed with Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe this season.

Eddie Howe wrote his name into Newcastle United’s history books throughout what has been a memorable season for the Magpies.

The former Bournemouth manager has already been lauded for transforming United from relegation candidates into Champions League competitors throughout his time on Tyneside - but his popularity hit new levels when he brought an end to the club’s 70-year wait for major domestic silverware with a 2-1 win against Liverpool in this season’s Carabao Cup final.

After facing AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain in the 2023/24 Champions League group phase, Howe’s side have also secured a return to UEFA’s elite club competition with a fifth placed finish in the Premier League table. The Magpies double achievement could be considered even more impressive after they were unable to make a major addition to Howe’s squad in the last three transfer windows as their recruitment plans were hampered by a frustrating battle with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations.

Despite the surprise departure of sporting director Paul Mitchell, Newcastle are expected to add a number of new faces to their ranks during the summer transfer window with a striker and a winger said to be at the top of their list of priorities.

Former Manchester City and Aston Villa defender Micah Richards has described the job Howe has done throughout the last ten months as ‘nothing short of sensational’ given the financial challenges he has been up against throughout that time.

He told The Rest is Football podcast: “Eddie Howe needs a lot of praise, doesn’t he? We talked a lot, especially off-air, about not getting the signings he would have liked, having a lot of money but not being able to spend it. Getting in the Champions League and win the League Cup, it’s nothing short of sensational. When you think about who he is up against throughout the league, and the finances they can spend, I think he’s done remarkably well.”

Magpies all-time record goalscorer Alan Shearer added: “They haven’t made a major signing, they signed (William) Osula from Sheffield United, and that’s the only one they’ve signed in three windows - so I would hope, and I am sure he will demand, they will make a few big-hitter signings this summer. That’s what they have to do and they want to go to the next level and to remain where they are, which is in and around the top four or five all season, and challenge for trophies, but to do that you have to keep going and it’s time they kept going. They’ve got to get two or three big-hitters to improve the first team. If they do that, they aren’t far away from challenging.”

What has Eddie Howe said about Newcastle United’s summer transfer plans?

Speaking after Sunday’s defeat against Everton, the Magpies boss said: “Speed is key for us and I have reiterated that many times internally. Speed is key because we have to be dynamic, we have to be ready to conclude things very quickly because good players don’t hang around for long. That’s always been my thought and my message on recruitment really because you can have a period when you think you have time - but then you look around quickly and you see that time has elapsed and you missed opportunities you won’t get again. That’s what we will be trying but the reality of that is it’s not always in your hands - but we will do our best to do things early.”

