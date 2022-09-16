Eddie Howe 'hopeful' on injured Newcastle United midfielder
Jonjo Shelvey could be back for Newcastle United sooner rather than later, according to Eddie Howe.
The midfielder – who will trigger a contract extension if he plays three more games for the club – had surgery on the hamstring injury he suffered against Benfica in July.
Howe named Shelvey in his 25-man Premier League squad for the first half of the season, and he’s hopeful that the 30-year-old will be back before the Premier League pauses for the World Cup in mid-November.
“We hope so,” said United’s head coach. “Jonjo’s making good progress. He’s out on the grass, he’s running. He’s looking good. He’s in really good physical condition, he’s looking after himself, so we anticipate that hopefully he won’t be too long.”
Shelvey, signed from Swansea City in January 2016, spoke about his future during the club’s pre-season training camp in Austria.
“I’ve got three games to get another year, and hopefully I should do that this season,” said Shelvey.
"At the end of the day you’re always playing for a new contract, and I’m not thick, I’m not getting younger. I’m 30 years of age – and I look about 40! You just want to be part of it. The only way for this club is up – and a lot of people would want to be in my shoes.
"Positivity’s great around the club. We went through a really bad spell.
"It’s a really good place to be at the minute, the city is buzzing. My missus and kids love it up here.”