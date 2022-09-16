READ MORE: Eddie Howe issues Newcastle United injury update as Bruno Guimaraes pushes to return

Howe named Shelvey in his 25-man Premier League squad for the first half of the season, and he’s hopeful that the 30-year-old will be back before the Premier League pauses for the World Cup in mid-November.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We hope so,” said United’s head coach. “Jonjo’s making good progress. He’s out on the grass, he’s running. He’s looking good. He’s in really good physical condition, he’s looking after himself, so we anticipate that hopefully he won’t be too long.”

Shelvey, signed from Swansea City in January 2016, spoke about his future during the club’s pre-season training camp in Austria.

“I’ve got three games to get another year, and hopefully I should do that this season,” said Shelvey.

"At the end of the day you’re always playing for a new contract, and I’m not thick, I’m not getting younger. I’m 30 years of age – and I look about 40! You just want to be part of it. The only way for this club is up – and a lot of people would want to be in my shoes.

Newcastle United midfielder Jonjo Shelvey is pushing to return from injury.

"Positivity’s great around the club. We went through a really bad spell.