Two Newcastle United players left out of Eddie Howe's 25-man Premier League squad

The club submitted its 25-man squad list last week following the arrival of Loris Karius on a short-term contract in the wake of the training ground ankle injury suffered by Karl Darlow, the club’s second-choice goalkeeper.

And United today published the list ahead of Saturday’s home game against Bournemouth.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, Darlow and Jonjo Shelvey sidelined with the hamstring problem he suffered in pre-season, are included in the squad.

A club statement read: “Krafth, who suffered an anterior cruciate ligament knee injury in the Carabao Cup win over Tranmere Rovers, misses out on a place, while Shelvey and Darlow – who are both expected to return to action before the Sweden international – are named.”

Goalkeeper Mark Gillespie, signed as a free agent two years ago, misses out on a place in the squad. The 30-year-old’s last first-team appearance for the club came two years ago in a Carabao Cup tie against Blackburn Rovers.

Newcastle United goalkeeper Mark Gillespie.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe spoke about Shelvey’s likely inclusion in the squad last month.

“I’d say he’d be in the squad without giving a 100% guarantee. There's a chance that he’ll be back and have a chance to play (before January), which, at the moment, we think there is,” said Howe.

A number of departures late in the summer transfer window ensured that there were not more players needing to be left out.

Speaking last month, Howe said: "At the moment, I’d say we have a group that is quite stable in terms of numbers. I would say the majority of players who have trained day to day with us will form our 25-man squad.

"We’re really pushed in terms of numbers currently, but I wouldn't say they’re necessarily competing for a place in the squad. I don't see the 25-man squad being a big fight for places there.”

Midfielder Elliot Anderson doesn’t take up a place as he is aged 19.