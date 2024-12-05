Anthony Gordon scored his third goal of the season for Newcastle United in Wednesday night’s 3-3 draw with Liverpool at St James’ Park.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After goals from Alexander Isak and his close friend Curtis Jones, Gordon put Newcastle back in front with a close range finish in the second half. Mohamed Salah scored twice to put Liverpool 3-2 up heading into the closing stages before Fabian Schar turned the ball in from Bruno Guimaraes’ free-kick to grab a late equaliser.

For Gordon, it was his first goal of the season playing in his favoured left wing position. It also saw the 23-year-old continue his impressive scoring record against the Premier League’s ‘big six’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With 14 goal contributions since the start of last season, no Premier League player has been involved in more goals against the ‘big six’ than Gordon. For the second successive season, Gordon scored against Liverpool - a club he was linked with joining in the summer.

Instead, Gordon signed a new contract at St James’ Park but, like Newcastle, has struggled for consistency so far this season.

But Magpies head coach Eddie Howe praised the winger’s display against Liverpool and admitted that had he been the opposition manager, dealing with Gordon would be his priority.

“I thought we did [see the best of Gordon], he really delivered in key moments,” Howe told The Gazette. “I thought he was electric and if I'm an opposition manager looking at that performance, he's one of the first port of calls that I've got to try and deal with and I think that's Anthony at his best.

“Very, very pleased with his goal, he could have had more and kept going right until the end as well.”