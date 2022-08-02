Newcastle United table new James Maddison bid as Brendan Rodgers admits to Leicester City 'financial situation'

Newcastle United have submitted an improved offer, said to be around £50million, for 25-year-old midfielder James Maddison after having a £40million bid rejected.

Rodgers said over the weekend that the club’s first bid would only buy “three quarters of his left leg”, though Leicester’s manager has conceded there is a “financial situation” at the club, which is yet to sign a player this summer, which “isn’t ideal”.

“There’s obviously, within the club, a financial situation which isn’t ideal in terms of wanting to do business,” said Rodgers. “It doesn’t mean we’ll be exploited, – and we don’t want to be losing our best players.

"You don’t want to lose your best players – and then not be able to bring any in. That doesn’t stack up.

“With James, he’s looking the best he has in my time here. A player of that talent, there’ll be interest as well. He’s a joy to work with.

"I love him as a young guy, seeing him grow from when I first came in to being a 25-year-old father. Seeing him change in life – and his football life. He’s really pivotal to us.”

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers.