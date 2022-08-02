Newcastle United table new James Maddison bid as Brendan Rodgers admits to Leicester City 'financial situation'

Newcastle United have submitted an improved offer, said to be around £50million, for 25-year-old midfielder James Maddison after having a £40million bid rejected.
Rodgers said over the weekend that the club’s first bid would only buy “three quarters of his left leg”, though Leicester’s manager has conceded there is a “financial situation” at the club, which is yet to sign a player this summer, which “isn’t ideal”.
“There’s obviously, within the club, a financial situation which isn’t ideal in terms of wanting to do business,” said Rodgers. “It doesn’t mean we’ll be exploited, – and we don’t want to be losing our best players.
"You don’t want to lose your best players – and then not be able to bring any in. That doesn’t stack up.
“With James, he’s looking the best he has in my time here. A player of that talent, there’ll be interest as well. He’s a joy to work with.
"I love him as a young guy, seeing him grow from when I first came in to being a 25-year-old father. Seeing him change in life – and his football life. He’s really pivotal to us.”
United head coach Eddie Howe wouldn’t be drawn on Newcastle's interest in Maddison over the weekend.
Asked if he was hopeful of signing a player before Saturday’s Premier League home opener against Nottingham Forest, Howe said: “We’re trying. We’d love to add to the squad before Saturday’s game, but there’s no guarantee.”