Eddie Howe issues Newcastle United Carabao Cup update as Allan Saint-Maximin and Elliot Anderson push for starts

Newcastle United take on Crystal Palace at St James’s Park in a third-round tie on Wednesday night. The game is the club’s penultimate fixture before domestic football pauses for the World Cup in Qatar.

Newcastle – who beat Southampton 4-1 yesterday to go third in the Premier League – then take on Chelsea at home on Saturday.

Howe plagued to attack the cups after taking charge a year ago, and United’s head coach reiterated that ahead of the Palace game.

“We’ll see what the state of the players is in terms of injuries,” said Howe. “It was another big physical effort, and I know we have Chelsea right around the corner, so I’ll pick the team to try and win the game, for sure. No part of me wants to go into that game and not progress.”

Allan Saint-Maximin, Jonjo Shelvey and Elliot Anderson, all back from injuries, came off the bench at the St Mary’s Stadium, and could come into contention to start the Palace tie.

Shelvey has made three substitute’s appearances – and triggered a one-year extension to his contract – since returning from hamstring surgery.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe applauds the club's fans at the St Mary's Stadium.

Asked if Saint-Maximin, Shelvey and Anderson were ready to start against Palace, Howe said: “I think, right now, it’s difficult to give you a definitive answer.”