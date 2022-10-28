Eddie Howe issues Newcastle United contract update amid Bruno Guimaraes and Miguel Almiron claims

The midfielders, under contract until 2026 and 2024 respectively, have impressed for far this season.

Guimaraes has been a revelation since joining the club in January from Olympique Lyonnais for £35million plus add-ons, while Almiron took his goal tally for the season to six with a strike in last weekend’s 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Reports have claimed that Guimaraes and Almiron will be rewarded for their form with new deals, and Howe was asked if talks had started with 28-year-old Almiron ahead of tomorrow’s Premier League home game against Aston Villa.

“No, I don’t know where that story’s come from,” said Howe, who hopes to welcome winger Allan Saint-Maximin back for the Villa game.

"Miggy’s someone I’ve said every week how much I love him and respect him, but I don’t think any conversations have started between the club or his representatives.”

Howe indicated that any contractual discussions could start during the break for the World Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United midfielder Miguel Almiron.

"At the moment, we’re in a busy spell of games, and all discussions on contracts and futures will take place at a later date,” said United's head coach.

Meanwhile, Newcastle midfielder Jonjo Shelvey – who returned from injury last weekend – will trigger a one-year extension to his deal if he plays two more games.

Speaking in July, Shelvey said: “I’ve got three games to get another year, and hopefully I should do that this season. I mean, I’d be a bit worried if I didn’t!

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At the end of the day you’re always playing for a new contract, and I’m not thick, I’m not getting younger. I’m 30 years of age – and I look about 40! You just want to be part of it. The only way for this club is up – and a lot of people would want to be in my shoes.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.

"It’s a really good place to be at the minute, the city is buzzing. My missus and kids love it up here.”