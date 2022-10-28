Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe issues Alexander Isak injury update

The club-record signing has been sidelined with a thigh injury since last month’s international break – and he won’t be back before next month’s World Cup break.

“Alex has been having a couple of injections into his thigh,” said head coach Howe, speaking ahead of tomorrow’s home game against Aston Villa. “I believe that’s gone well, and the medical team are happy where he currently stands. But it is a longer-term injury, a five or six-week injury, as I’ve said before, he won’t be back before the World Cup break.”

Newcastle’s squad will be put through another pre-season before the Premier League restarts on Boxing Day. Howe said: “We’re hopeful, as we begin our second pre-season, he (Isak) is ready to train.”

Isak, signed from Real Sociedad for £60million in the summer, scored two goals from three starts before suffering the injury training with Sweden.