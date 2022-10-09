Newcastle United’s stand-in captain needed treatment during the first half of yesterday’s 5-1 win at St James’s Park – and he was replaced by Matt Targett late in the game.

And Howe revealed after the game that 32-year-old Trippier – who went away with England, but didn’t play, earlier this month – was taken off because of “fatigue”.

“He just had a bit of fatigue, I think," said United’s head coach. “He’s come back from England duty, where he didn’t play, and that two weeks can sometimes just knock a player’s normal routine and schedule. Touch wood, there’s no injury with him, but we’re just trying to look after him really – and get him through these games.”

Trippier, signed from Atletico Madrid in January, delivered the cross for United’s first goal, which was scored by Bruno Guimaraes.