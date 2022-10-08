Steve Bruce makes Newcastle United claim amid ‘messy’ West Bromwich Albion situation

Bruce – who left St James's Park a year ago following a winless start to the season – had pledged to take to “take West Brom forward” after his appointment in February.

At the time, the club was sixth in the division, but the team ended the season in 10th place.

And a midweek defeat to Preston North End left Bruce’s side 22nd in the division with 10 points from 12 games.

Bruce called out a West Brom fan for “shouting and bawling” outside Deepdale on Wednesday night, and the 61-year-old addressed criticism from supporters – and again insisted that he wouldn’t quit – ahead of this afternoon’s home game against Luton.

“I’ve had it since I started,” said Bruce. “If you want to do this job, there are going to be times when you are up against it, whether you’re a football player and your team isn’t doing very well, or as a manager.

West Bromwich Albion head coach Steve Bruce.

“I will never give in. I’ve quit when I’ve wanted another job, I’ll give you that, but when it gets messy like it is now I’ve got no intention.

“That’s when some people will say ‘maybe he’s a bit sick’, but it’s what the job is. It’s magnified these days. We didn’t have social media 10 years ago.

“When you’re up against it, it’s how you judge yourself – and how you’re going to try and get out of it.

"The reason why I’ve lasted so long is that I try and get out of it as best I can, starting with a win, that’s all you can do.”

Bruce – who appointed his son Alex to his backroom team at The Hawthorns – was unhappy with some of the criticism that came his way, both from fans and the media, at Newcastle.

And Bruce maintains that he did an “OK” job at the club, which was owned at the time by Mike Ashley, in “difficult circumstances”.

"I’m not aware of what’s being said on social media,” said Bruce, who guided United to 12th and 13th-placed finishes in his time at the club.

“I can probably guess it isn’t very savoury, but is social media anything other than savoury? When do you get everyone saying how wonderful everything is on social media?

“I thought I did my job OK at Newcastle. I kept us in the league for two years in difficult circumstances. Other people can say I did or didn’t do a decent enough job.