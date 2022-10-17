Willock came off the bench in yesterday’s goalless draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford. Joelinton – who has recovered from a knee problem – replaced the midfielder in the team.

"Joe was one of the players that picked up an illness in the week, so he didn’t train the last two days,” said Howe, who has lost Allan Saint-Maximin to injury. “He travelled here separately, and thankfully he was able to take his place on the bench.”

Howe was also asked if Trippier had taken a knock. United’s head coach said: “Tripps is fine, injury-wise. He was suffering with a bit of illness coming into the game.

"Joe Willock hadn’t trained for two or three days, so he lost his place in the team due to that. Tripps was ill overnight. He’s fine now. With a couple of days recovery, he’ll be good.”