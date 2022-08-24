The brilliant Newcastle United player who helped avoid Carabao Cup upset

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eddie Howe’s side came from behind to beat League Two club Tranmere Rovers 2-1 thanks to goals from Jamaal Lascelles and Chris Wood.

Both strikes were set up by corners from Trippier, who had come off the bench after defender Emil Krafth was stretchered off the pitch after suffered what looked to be a calf injury.

And Krafth’s injury will be a concern to Howe, who has a number of injury concerns, most notably striker Callum Wilson, ahead of Sunday’s Premier League game against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux.

The second-round tie saw Elliot Anderson make his first competitive senior start for Newcastle, and the 19-year-old had a chance in each half.

Newcastle will face Crystal Palace at St James’s Park in the next round.

Howe had made 10 changes. Only Joe Willock had started Sunday’s game against Manchester City, and the game presented United’s head coach with the ideal opportunity to start Anderson, whose previous two appearances had come off the bench the season before last.

Martin Dubravka was not involved due to illness, and Karl Darlow lined up in goal. The move comes amid speculation over Dubravka’s future following the summer arrival of Nick Pope from Burnley. Pope had started the club’s first three Premier League games, and Dubravka has been linked with Manchester City.

Allan Saint-Maximin, so influential against the Premier League champions, was not involved, though he did travel to Prenton Park.

Newcastle quickly settled into the game, and Anderson dragged a 19th-minute shot wide after being set up by Sean Longstaff after a good spell of pressure from the visitors.

Two minutes later, United were behind. United lost the ball, and Tranmere broke down the right. Jamal Lascelles couldn’t cut out Josh Dacres-Cogley’s low ball, and Elliott Nevitt’s shot went in off Darlow. The goal didn’t quieten United’s 2,200 travelling fans behind Darlow, who felt that Kane Hemmings should have been sent off for tackle on the goalkeeper.

Jamaal Lascelles celebrates his goal with Chris Wood.

Howe then lost Krafth – who had needed treatment earlier in the half – to injury after a crude challenge on him from behind. Trippier replaced him, and delivered the corner from which Jamaal Lascelles equalised.

There was another change at the break – Jamal Lewis replaced Matt Targett after a planned 45-minute stint at left-back – and Newcastle got themselves in front early in the second half from another Trippier corner.

Wood – who is on standby to lead the line at Molineux if Wilson’s hamstring keeps him out – lost his marker to powerfully head home at the near post in the 53rd minute to win the game.

Howe sent on Joelinton, Sven Botman and Bruno Guimararaes late in the match as the team saw the tie out.