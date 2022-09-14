Karius, signed last week as a free agent after Karl Darlow suffered an ankle injury in training, will be on the bench at St James’s Park. Midfielder Joe White, 19, is also seen in the gallery along with goalkeeper Mark Gillespie, who has been left out of the club’s 25-man Premier League squad

However, Bruno Guimaraes, Allan Saint-Maximin and Callum Wilson are not pictured. The trio are all hoping to return from their respective hamstring injuries for the fixture.

Speaking to NUFC TV before last weekend’s postponed game against West Ham United, Guimaraes said: “I’ve been working hard for this. It’s my goal, but I don’t know if I’ll be ready. I’m doing my best to be ready as much as possible.”

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

Saint-Maximin picked up an injury after scoring a spectacular equaliser in the club’s 1-1 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers late last onth.

Speaking at the time, United head coach Eddie Howe said: “There is no muscle pull with Allan, it’s more just a bit of swelling. We’re hopeful it won’t be too long.”

Wilson was forced off against Manchester City last month with a "tight” hamstring.

Speaking on The Footballer’s Football Podcast, the striker said: “Yeah, I had a little setback (which is) disappointing.