Eddie Howe issues Newcastle United injury update on Bruno Guimaraes ahead of Tottenham Hotspur game
Eddie Howe’s allayed injury concerns over Bruno Guimaraes ahead of Tottenham Hotspur’s visit to St James’ Park.
Guimaraes said that he was “not happy” with his ankle after this month’s Premier League win over Brentford – and there were fears that the midfielder’s performances were being affected by the problem.
"I need to get some rest and see at the end of the season what we can do, but I’m not happy with my ankle,” said the 25-year-old, who has been a hugely-inlfuential player for Howe since joining from Olympique Lyonnais last January.
Howe, however, has insisted ahead of Sunday’s game against Tottenham that there are “no issues” with Guimaraes’ ankle.
“Bruno’s ankle is fine,” said United’s head coach. “He’s training well, normally. He’s not missing training, he’s not covering a problem, and there are no issues with his fitness.”
Different game
Meanwhile, Newcastle won 2-1 away to Tottenham, then managed by Antonio Conte, last October thanks to goals from Callum Wilson and Miguel Almiron. Howe’s side, as they were after that victory, are fourth in the table ahead of the return fixture.
"You always take confidence from those types of wins," said Howe. “Especially away from home, it gives you even more confidence. We were excellent that day, but that game will mean nothing to this one.
"This is totally different. We have developed, hopefully, from that day, and Tottenham are under a different manager (Cristian Stellini) now, so it's a totally different game, but one we look forward to."
United are three points ahead of fifth-placed Tottenham with a game in hand.