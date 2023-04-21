Advertisement Hide Ad

"I need to get some rest and see at the end of the season what we can do, but I’m not happy with my ankle,” said the 25-year-old, who has been a hugely-inlfuential player for Howe since joining from Olympique Lyonnais last January.

Howe, however, has insisted ahead of Sunday’s game against Tottenham that there are “no issues” with Guimaraes’ ankle.

“Bruno’s ankle is fine,” said United’s head coach. “He’s training well, normally. He’s not missing training, he’s not covering a problem, and there are no issues with his fitness.”

Different game

Meanwhile, Newcastle won 2-1 away to Tottenham, then managed by Antonio Conte, last October thanks to goals from Callum Wilson and Miguel Almiron. Howe’s side, as they were after that victory, are fourth in the table ahead of the return fixture.

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

"You always take confidence from those types of wins," said Howe. “Especially away from home, it gives you even more confidence. We were excellent that day, but that game will mean nothing to this one.

"This is totally different. We have developed, hopefully, from that day, and Tottenham are under a different manager (Cristian Stellini) now, so it's a totally different game, but one we look forward to."