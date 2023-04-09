Although Guimaraes played the full 90 minutes of the 2-1 win at the Brentford Community Stadium, he did complain about his ankle afterwards. A second half own goal from David Raya and strike from Alexander Isak cancelled out Ivan Toney’s first half penalty to see The Magpies secure three points.

The Brazilian pulled up in the pre-match warm-up and left the session early but was still able to start and finish the game despite some obvious discomfort.

Three games in six days had clearly taken its toll on the 25-year-old, who welcomes the week break ahead of next Saturday's trip to Aston Villa (12:30pm kick-off).

Bruno Guimaraes of Newcastle United looks on during warm up prior to the Premier League match between Brentford FC and Newcastle United at Brentford Community Stadium on April 08, 2023 in Brentford, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

"It is good for me,” Guimaraes told The Gazette. “In the warm-up I twisted my ankle so now I get some time to rest. I don't know if I can say it but it is p****** me off with my ankle.

"I need to get some rest and see at the end of the season what we can do but I am not happy with my ankle.”

Guimaraes has been suffering from his ankle since being withdrawn at half-time against Fulham back in January and he has since suffered several knocks to the same ankle, including in Saturday’s warm-up. After suffering a knock before the match, Guimaraes had to take pain-killers in order to get through the match.

"I got some pills but the first half was very tough for me,” he admitted. “[Second half], I think I improved my game and helped my team-mates to get the result.”

It was Newcastle’s fifth straight win in the Premier League as they remained third in the table heading into the final nine games. Guimaraes will now have a week’s rest before the trip to Villa Park, a match he insists he will be fit to start.

"I will be okay [for Aston Villa], of course,” he added. "Three games in a week and nine points, which is exactly what we needed. The second half was massive, we played very well and of course we are so proud to get three points here.