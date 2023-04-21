News you can trust since 1849
Key Newcastle United player ruled out of Tottenham Hotspur game

Allan Saint-Maximin is out of Tottenham Hotspur’s visit to St James’ Park on Sunday.

By Miles Starforth
Published 21st Apr 2023, 09:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 11:10 BST

The Newcastle United winger is still in France having treatment on the hamstring injury he suffered earlier this month, according to Eddie Howe.

“There hasn’t been a setback,” said Howe. “It’s just taken maybe a little bit longer than initially thought, but no major setback. With hamstring injuries, we have to be careful.”

Asked if Saint-Maximin was back in the country, United’s head coach added: “No, he’s not back in the country yet. We’ll see him early next week. But Maxi’s fine.”

Howe insisted last week that he was “comfortable” with Saint-Maximin visiting his home country for treatment.

Asked if there were any fresh injury concerns following last weekend’s 3-0 defeat to Aston Villa, Howe said: “Off the top of my head, no.”

Newcastle are fourth in the table ahead of the game against fifth-placed Tottenham. Howe’s side are three points ahead of the North London club with a game in hand.

