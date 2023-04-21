Key Newcastle United player ruled out of Tottenham Hotspur game

The Newcastle United winger is still in France having treatment on the hamstring injury he suffered earlier this month, according to Eddie Howe.

“There hasn’t been a setback,” said Howe. “It’s just taken maybe a little bit longer than initially thought, but no major setback. With hamstring injuries, we have to be careful.”

Asked if Saint-Maximin was back in the country, United’s head coach added: “No, he’s not back in the country yet. We’ll see him early next week. But Maxi’s fine.”

Howe insisted last week that he was “comfortable” with Saint-Maximin visiting his home country for treatment.

Asked if there were any fresh injury concerns following last weekend’s 3-0 defeat to Aston Villa, Howe said: “Off the top of my head, no.”