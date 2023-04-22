News you can trust since 1849
Eddie Howe issues Newcastle United signing update

Harrison Ashby’s pushing for a place in Eddie Howe’s first-team squad – after making a belated Newcastle United debut.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

Ashby – who joined from West Ham United in January’s transfer window – made his first appearance for the club in Monday's Under-21 game against Norwich City.

The 21-year-old – who travelled with Howe’s team to Nottingham Forest earlier this month – right-back set up a goal for Ryan Fraser, and scored himself, before being withdrawn just past the hour-mark in the game, which Ben Dawson’s side won 4-3.

United head coach Howe said: “He’s had a minor hamstring problem a couple of times, which has just dented his ability to train with us.

“Really pleased to see him come through (the Under-21s) game. He played very well. He showed his qualities. He could potentially, before the end of the season, be in the matchday squad, but he’s very much one that we’re developing – and looking forward to trying to maximise his talent.”

Newcastle United signed Harrison Ashby.Newcastle United signed Harrison Ashby.
Related topics:Eddie HoweRyan FraserWest Ham UnitedNorwich CityNottingham Forest