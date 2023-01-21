Eddie Howe issues Newcastle United transfer update amid renewed Anthony Gordon speculation

The club moved up to third in the Premier League after tonight’s game at Selhurst Park. The game came amid renewed speculation over a move for Everton forward Anthony Gordon, the subject of an enquiry from the club last summer.

And Howe – who this week sanctioned the departure on loan of striker Chris Wood to Nottingham Forest – was asked if he had wanted another attacker on his bench.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.

United’s head coach said: “As a manager, you always want more. You always want more options. But I’ve got no issue with the squad strength or size.

"I think the point I was making yesterday was that if we got injuries, we’d be very light, and we’re keen to do business. We’re keen to bring a player in that can help us, but, as we know in this window, and I’ve said many times, there’s no guarantee that will happen.”

Howe was asked for a transfer update at Selhurst Park, where Newcastle stretched their unbeaten run to a club-record 15 games.

“We want to sign a player, for sure,” said Howe. “But I’ve been preparing for this game so I don’t have any fresh information to give you.”

Newcastle had asked about Gordon in the last window, and the forward was an unused substitute for Everton’s 2-0 loss to West Ham United this afternoon.