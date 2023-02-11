Wilson scored his first goal since October 29 in last weekend’s 1-1 draw against West Ham United.

The striker – who went to the World Cup with England – will face his former club Bournemouth this evening, and Howe was asked if the end of his 12-game goal drought for club and country and lifted the 30-year-old on the training pitch ahead of Newcastle’s visit to the Vitality Stadium.

“I’m sure it was important to him, but Callum’s the same on the training pitch,” said United’s head coach. “He’s bright, bubbly. You can hear his laughter through the training ground every day.

“He’s such a positive guy. That didn’t change, the fact that he hadn’t scored. No change in his belief, his self-belief.

“He’s got high confidence levels at all times, but I do think that goal was important for him, probably a relief. Now, hopefully, he can kick on.”

Alexander Isak, signed for a club-record £60million fee in last summer, is available after missing the West Ham game due to concussion protocols after being struck on the head by the ball in the second leg of United’s Carabao Cup semi-final win over Southampton.

Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson celebrates his goal against West Ham United.

Howe also has winger Anthony Gordon, signed from Everton last month for £45million, pushing for his first start.

However, Howe, looking for more goals from his team, is likely to stick with his formation, even if it means he has to leave attacking talent on the bench.

"We’re always open (to a change), never closed off to formations,” said Howe. “Formations, for me, are just a vehicle for you to play, they’re not the be-all or end-all in terms of I’m fixated on one.

“I’ve been consistent with this season’s selection, because we’ve been successful, and the team’s dynamic and relationship have been really good in terms of our partnerships and how we play. We’re open, but, at the moment, I wouldn’t see a need to dramatically change what we’re doing.”

Meanwhile, Gordon, 21, is settling in well at the club following his high-profile move, according to Howe.

