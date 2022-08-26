Eddie Howe issues worrying Newcastle United injury update
Eddie Howe’s spoken about Newcastle United’s new injury “worry”.
Emil Krafth was stretchered off on Wednesday night after suffering a knee injury in the club’s 2-1 second-round Carabao Cup win over Tranmere Rovers. Krafth was caught by a crude first-half challenge at Prenton Park
And Howe has issued an update on the defender ahead of Sunday’s Premier League game against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux.
“We’ve got a worry over Emil Krafth," said United's head coach. “We don’t know what the detail of that injury is currently. He’s going for a scan today, I think. Currently, it doesn’t look too good, so that’s a real shame for Emil, and for us, but until we get the scan results, we don’t know.”
Howe had better news on Dan Burn (concussion) and Ryan Fraser (groin) ahead of the Wolves game. Howe said: “We hope Dan (Burn) will be available, Ryan (Fraser) will be available.”