Eddie Howe's first words on Newcastle United's club-record Alexander Isak move

The Real Sociedad striker, 22, yesterday completed a medical on Tyneside ahead of a £60million move to the club. Isak could be involved in Sunday’s game against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux if the deal is completed in time.

“It’s not completed,” said Howe. “We hope to get it done. Fingers crossed (he will be available for Wolves).

“We're hopeful (that he will be available). He'd probably need to train with us in the next two days to be available, really, to play. We need to see how he is physically after his game last week, so we're very keen to see him – and get him involved as soon as possible.”

Howe went on: “I think the’s had a lot thrown at him for a young player. The experiences that he’s had have been incredible, really, for someone so young. He played in Germany at a very young age, and in Holland and Spain, big clubs as well.

"So he’s had some great experiences. I think England and the English game will suit his profile. He’s a really good athlete, technically very good. His best years are ahead of him. If the transfer does get completed, I think we've got an exciting player.”

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.