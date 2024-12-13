Eddie Howe laughs off Newcastle United £52m transfer U-turn after 'long-term' deal agreed
Various reports from Italy claimed Tonali was ‘unhappy’ at Newcastle following his £52million move from AC Milan last summer and would be looking to return to his home country. Tonali has started just 16 matches in all competitions since arriving at Newcastle having served a 10-month betting ban for the majority of last season.
But now Tonali is available again, Howe stressed the midfielder is a ‘long-term’ investment for the club having signed a five-year deal last summer.
When asked if he expects Tonali to remain at the club during the upcoming transfer window, Howe laughed: “I hope so, I've got no plans of losing Sandro.
“I laugh because that [question] seems so out of the blue for me. Sandro is a vital part of what we're doing and our investment in his was long-term.
“I've been really pleased with him personally and we've built up a strong relationship. He's improving in all aspects of his play naturally through the games that he's playing.
“The ban was difficult because he's on training and he's not learning from the games. The games are the biggest teacher and now he's in a position where he's getting both and we're seeing an improvement in all aspects.”
Tonali impressed in the number six role against Crystal Palace and Liverpool before dropping to the bench against Brentford last time out. The 24-year-old could return to the starting line-up when Newcastle host Leicester City at St James’ Park on Saturday afternoon (3pm kick-off).
