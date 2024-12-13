It has been just over a year since Michael Ndiweni made his Premier League debut for Newcastle United at St James’ Park.

The striker was a late substitute for The Magpies in a 4-1 win over Chelsea last November and was an unused substitute in the 1-1 draw at Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League days later. One year on, the 21-year-old is playing for Northern Premier League East side Ashington following his release from Newcastle in the summer.

Ndiweni’s first foray into football coaching with NE Coaching Co and Andrew Cartwright Football Coaching has also recently been confirmed alongside his part-time playing role at Ashington.

NE Coaching Co have worked with many academy players and senior professionals with former Newcastle midfielders Jonjo Shelvey and Matty Longstaff recently attending sessions at Cochrane Park Sports Ground.

NECC and ACFC director Andrew Cartwright, who is teammates with Ndiweni at Ashington, commented on his appointment: “As soon as I met Michael at Ashington it seemed apparent he was someone I wanted to work with. Having him on board is exciting for us, and we’re really looking forward to seeing what he can achieve in his time as part of the NECC and ACFC family.”

Ndiweni has scored twice for Ashington so far after signing as a free agent back in August and is looking to develop his game on and off the pitch with NE Coaching.

“NE Coaching co is ran exceptionally,” he said. “I feel very lucky to have had this opportunity to join as a coach. I have always wanted to pursue coaching alongside my own career.

“Already across the sessions I have coached in, there are so many players with huge potential. Hopefully I can use the knowledge and the experiences I have gained to help the players reach their potential.

“As well as helping others I am hoping that by learning from the other top coaches within the academy I can develop as a football coach and potentially a football player.”

Ndiweni is hoping his time in non-league football can help re-launch his career after being released from Newcastle.

“Just because you’re in non-league, it doesn’t mean you can’t make it back up there,” he previously told The Gazette. “It happens to loads of academy players, it’s not easy finding a new club after being in the academy system for eight years.

“A lot of clubs look for something now, senior games, experience and ultimately, when I left Newcastle, I wasn’t experienced enough to go into the EFL or National League. I had a bit of experience in Scotland last year so I knew what I was coming into because Annan was part-time and it’s been a difficult transition. Now it’s my aim to get back up there.”