Newcastle United have been handed a major blow ahead of a busy period of matches with Nick Pope set for a spell on the sidelines.

Newcastle United will be without their first-choice goalkeeper throughout the festive period after it was confirmed that Pope will miss up to a month of action with a knee injury. The former Burnley man suffered the injury during their defeat against Brentford on Saturday.

Despite initially playing on, it has been determined that he will be out for around a month, according to Sky Sports, and is set to miss some huge matches, including the visit of Leicester City tomorrow and their Carabao Cup quarter-final clash against Brentford on Wednesday night.

The news of Pope’s injury follows just a day after it was confirmed that Callum Wilson will be out for two months after suffering a hamstring injury. Here, we take a look at the latest Newcastle United injury news and return dates:

Jamaal Lascelles - ACL injury

Lascelles has been sidelined since March after picking up an ACL injury. He remains the club’s captain and a very important figure within the squad, despite his injury. Lascelles is not likely to feature for another month or two as he continues his recovery. Estimated return date = February 2025

Sven Botman - ACL injury

Botman hasn’t been seen in action since March after undergoing surgery on an ACL injury. The Dutch international is slightly ahead of Lascelles in his recovery, but he is still not expected to make his return until the new year at the earliest with the club keen to ensure he is not rushed back into action too quickly.

A comeback for the Under-21’s could be on the cards for Botman later this month after he rejoined first-team training. A return to the senior team may not happen until the new year, but hopes are growing that he can be back in action when 2025 rolls around. Estimated return date = January 2025

Emil Krafth - broken collarbone

Krafth broke his collarbone and has been missing since last month. The Swedish international was ruled-out for between six and eight weeks and so won’t return to action until after the festive period. Estimated return date = January 2025

Joe Willock - hamstring injury

Willock missed the defeat against Brentford at the weekend with a slight hamstring injury. Howe revealed on Friday that he has not trained this week although there is hope he will be ok to feature against the Foxes. Estimated return date = Leicester City (h) 14/12/24

Callum Wilson - hamstring injury

Wilson has suffered a fresh setback and released a statement on social media on Thursday confirming that he has to take a step backwards in his recovery. Estimated return date = Manchester City (a) - 15/02/25

Nick Pope - knee injury

Whilst it was initially hoped that Pope’s knee injury wouldn’t be too serious, the former Burnley man is now expected to miss the rest of December and may not make his return to action until January. Martin Dubravka and Odysseas Vlachodimos are Pope’s natural replacements in that time. Estimated return date = Wolves (h) - 15/01/25