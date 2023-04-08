Dan Ashworth has appointed a number of scouts since his appointment as sporting director last season. Ashworth, overhauling the club’s youth system and scouting structure, has hired Eddie Black as professional lead academy scout.

Black, a boyhood United fan, had been Northern England and Scotland emerging talent scout at Arsenal.

“I’d like to share that I’m starting my new position of Professional Lead Academy Scout at Newcastle United Football Club,” tweeted Black. “I would like to thank everyone at Arsenal, it was a pleasure working at such a great club. Excited to be working for the club I support and being part of the project.”

Newcastle have previously appointed Paul McLaren as head of national youth scouting and Paul Midgley as head of youth recruitment. Both had been working for Premier League champions Manchester City.

Eddie Howe spoke about the club’s scouting restructure last month.

"Your football club's success depends on recruitment,” said United’s head coach.

“It's that important. Who you bring into your football club really dictates what happens afterwards. I'm not involved in the structure of how we set up those departments. That's other people's jobs, but I'll certainly welcome any changes that are positive for what we do."

