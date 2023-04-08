News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago Port of Dover chaos: holidaymakers face 90 minute waits
13 hours ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
14 hours ago 10 unique ways to use up your Easter chocolate
14 hours ago Phil and Holly to be replaced on This Morning next week
16 hours ago Star Wars battle droid appears on top of empty Edward Colston plinth
17 hours ago Murder probe launched after 14 year-old girl dies in fire

Key Newcastle United signing from Arsenal confirmed in statement

Newcastle United’s latest off-the-field appointment has confirmed his move from Arsenal.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 8th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

Dan Ashworth has appointed a number of scouts since his appointment as sporting director last season. Ashworth, overhauling the club’s youth system and scouting structure, has hired Eddie Black as professional lead academy scout.

Read More
Manchester United fans unhappy with appointment of Newcastle United fan
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Black, a boyhood United fan, had been Northern England and Scotland emerging talent scout at Arsenal.

Most Popular

“I’d like to share that I’m starting my new position of Professional Lead Academy Scout at Newcastle United Football Club,” tweeted Black. “I would like to thank everyone at Arsenal, it was a pleasure working at such a great club. Excited to be working for the club I support and being part of the project.”

Newcastle have previously appointed Paul McLaren as head of national youth scouting and Paul Midgley as head of youth recruitment. Both had been working for Premier League champions Manchester City.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Eddie Howe spoke about the club’s scouting restructure last month.

"Your football club's success depends on recruitment,” said United’s head coach.

Sporting director Dan Ashworth has made another appointment at Newcastle United.Sporting director Dan Ashworth has made another appointment at Newcastle United.
Sporting director Dan Ashworth has made another appointment at Newcastle United.

“It's that important. Who you bring into your football club really dictates what happens afterwards. I'm not involved in the structure of how we set up those departments. That's other people's jobs, but I'll certainly welcome any changes that are positive for what we do."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It has also been reported that Delroy Ebanks will join from West Ham, where he had been head of youth recruitment. Ebanks will become the club’s lead scout for the South of England. Paul Baker will fulfil that role for the North.

ArsenalManchester CityWest Ham