Newcastle signed Hall from Chelsea on an initial loan deal which will become permanent for £28million at the end of the season. The 18-year-old left-back has trained with the first-team and is available for selection but Howe made the call not to involve him in the Premier League clash with Liverpool on Sunday.

The Magpies lost the match 2-1 following a late double from Darwin Nunez after Anthony Gordon gave the hosts the lead and Virgil van Dijk was sent off at St James’ Park.

Hall played nine Premier League matches last season for Chelsea and his game-time was limited in pre-season prior to joining Newcastle.

And with Howe demanding a lot from his players in terms of physical output, the left-back will require time to get up to speed with his new surroundings. Dan Burn and Matt Targett have been Newcastle’s left-back options in the opening games of the Premier League season.

Explaining Hall’s absence despite no injury, Howe told The Gazette: “He’s trained with us but he’s not played a game during pre-season so he’s only trained and is some way short of being match fit.”

With Newcastle competing in the Champions League as well as the Premier League and domestic cup competitions this season, Howe will likely be forced to rotate his squad during the campaign as Hall awaits his debut.