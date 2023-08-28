The 16-year-old has been targeted by Newcastle as another academy signing as Dan Ashworth continues to help bolster the club’s youth set-up.

The Magpies have recently signed defender Cathal Heffernan from AC Milan to join the club’s academy with Shahar likely to follow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The teenager comes highly-rated by Wolves and has been capped by England at Under-16s level.

Ahead of his anticipated move to Tyneside, Shahar confirmed his departure from Wolves with a farewell message on Instagram.

“I want to thank all the staff and players at @wolves that have helped support my development over the last 10 years,” he wrote. “It’s been a great journey but now has come the time for me to move on , I want to wish the club all the best for the future ❤️”

In response to Shahar’s post, his England youth team-mate Trevan Sanusi, another player targeted by Newcastle United, posted: “Linkup soon...”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shahar replied with the eyes emoji, teasing the potential linkup at Newcastle’s academy. Sanusi, 16, has been at Birmingham City and has attracted interest from the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool as well as The Magpies.

In addition to Sanusi and Shahar, United are also understood to be close to agreeing a deal for Inter Milan winger Kevin Zefi following an extended period of negotiations.