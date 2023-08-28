News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears

Young Man Utd & Liverpool target teases Newcastle United ‘linkup’ after emotional farewell message

Wolverhampton Wanderers right-back Leo Shahar is set to join Newcastle United after confirming his exit from the Premier League club after 10 years.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 28th Aug 2023, 08:00 BST- 1 min read

The 16-year-old has been targeted by Newcastle as another academy signing as Dan Ashworth continues to help bolster the club’s youth set-up.

The Magpies have recently signed defender Cathal Heffernan from AC Milan to join the club’s academy with Shahar likely to follow.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The teenager comes highly-rated by Wolves and has been capped by England at Under-16s level.

Most Popular

Ahead of his anticipated move to Tyneside, Shahar confirmed his departure from Wolves with a farewell message on Instagram.

“I want to thank all the staff and players at @wolves that have helped support my development over the last 10 years,” he wrote. “It’s been a great journey but now has come the time for me to move on , I want to wish the club all the best for the future ❤️”

In response to Shahar’s post, his England youth team-mate Trevan Sanusi, another player targeted by Newcastle United, posted: “Linkup soon...”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Shahar replied with the eyes emoji, teasing the potential linkup at Newcastle’s academy. Sanusi, 16, has been at Birmingham City and has attracted interest from the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool as well as The Magpies.

In addition to Sanusi and Shahar, United are also understood to be close to agreeing a deal for Inter Milan winger Kevin Zefi following an extended period of negotiations.

The 18-year-old Republic of Ireland youth international is likely to arrive on Tyneside before Friday’s transfer deadline.

Related topics:LiverpoolPremier LeagueTeenagerWolvesEnglandAC Milan